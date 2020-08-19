Vampire Diaries' Candice King Breaks News Of Pregnancy, Says 'I'm A Little Over 5 Months'

Vampire Diaries actor Candice King recently said that she was expecting another child. This news was shared by Candice on her Directionally Challenged podcast. This podcast is also hosted by the Vampire diaries actor, Kayla Ewell. The two interviewed Haize Hawke who is a student mid-wife as well as a healer.

Candice King pregnant:

During the podcast, Candice King said, “Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant, I've got a bun in the oven. I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year and it's been a journey to say the least”. Candice said that she only wanted to share the news with her close friends and family earlier since she wanted to be "comfortable" and "confident" about her pregnancy.

The actor added, “But I'm finally at that place right now, which feels really good. It's just a wonderful, lovely, optimistic part of life in a time [where] optimism can be hard to find right now”. Talking about her health, Candice said, “Physically, I feel great”.

Talking about her pregnancy amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Candice said, “It's been a fear-based pregnancy so far”. She also said that her husband, Joe King was not allowed to accompany her at doctor’s appointments due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She further added, “I'm moving around so much less this pregnancy than I did my first pregnancy. I realize like how stagnant I am because I don't really go anywhere. It takes a lot more effort to convince myself to go on a walk, which really ties into a lot of the emotional weight that I've been carrying around”.

She also said that she was sad since she was unable to physically meet her loved ones. Candice said, “Quite honestly, it's actually been easier for me to not talk about pregnancy this time around. It's been kind of odd to share the experience in discussing it with friends and family because I can't really physically share the experience of hugging friends right now comfortably or, you know, knowing when I'm going to see my family next, and I haven't seen them this entire pregnancy so far”.

Candice King and Joe King:

Candice King and Joe King reportedly got married in 2014. Candice King’s family welcomed a new member in 2016. Their first child was named Florence May. Candice King's husband Joe King also has two daughters from a previous relationship.

