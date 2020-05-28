'The Vampire Diaries' Duo Ian Somerhalder And Paul Wesley Launch Their Own Bourbon Brand

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley played the role of the iconic Salvatore brothers, Damon and Stefan in popular television series The Vampire Diaries. The duo played their respective characters for eight years straight before the show came to an end in 2017. Through the years, both Ian and Paul have been vocal about their mutual love and admiration for each other and have now launched their own Bourbon brand named Brother's Bond.

Brother's Bond

In the series The Vampire Diaries, the Salvatore brothers were often seen with their signature drink in hand. Evidently keeping up with the spirit of the show, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley have together crafted a Bourbon brand. Two actors had been working on for a long time, as per reports.

The collaboration was initially announced back in September 2019 and the company Brother's Bond has now started operations, as per reports. Ian Somerhalder recently took to his social media and showcased a bottle of Brother's Bond Bourbon.

In the caption, Ian Somerhalder wrote that Brother's Bond is his and Paul's passion project. Ian revealed that the project has been crafted by putting in the time and quality also stating that he cannot wait to share it with people around the globe. Ian also thanked his fans for his success.

Though Ian's caption was filled with heartwarming and appreciative words, he also wrote that only people above the age of 21 in the US or people of the legal drinking age of their home country should access the website for Brother's Bond Bourbon. The Vampire Diaries actor sent love to his fans and also on-behalf of Paul Wesley.

This won't be the first time a well-known television duo has come up with its own alcohol brand. Earlier, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from the well-known Breaking Bad series also collaborated to produce Dos Hombres Mezcal. Whereas, Dwyane Johnson has also come up with a brand named Teremana Tequila.

