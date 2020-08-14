Chrissy Teigen Just Confirmed She Is Pregnant With Her Third Child With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen recently confirmed that she and John Legend will be having a third child. The model uploaded a small video of her belly on her Instagram story confirming the news. Read ahead to know more about the model and her third child with singer John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's baby

Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Chrissy Teigen recently confirmed on Instagram that she is pregnant. Chrissy and John Legend already have two children together—Miles and Luna. The ten-second video uploaded on Instagram stories confirmed Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy news. Fans could see Chrissy in a black outfit. She wore black pants, top and jacket. Later in the video, fans could see Chrissy's big belly and hear her say, 'look at this third baby stuff... oh God' (sic).

Chrissy also moved around a bit to show more of her baby bump and fans could clearly see that Chrissy Teigen was pregnant. She also uploaded a couple of more videos on her page. In her first video, fans could see the model fully dressed and her belly wasn't visible. Take a look at the post:

Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

In the next snap, Chrissy showed off her skin and the make-up she had on. Fans could also hear somebody's voice in background. The voice sounded like it could have been John Legend. Take a look at the snap:

Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Chrissy Teigen's last post on Instagram was with her son Miles. In the picture captioned as "Miles’ book club!" fans could see Miles reading a book. The post was filled with mentions about her pregnancy. Take a look at the post:

Many fans and celebrities congratulated Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on their third baby. The comment section was filled with much love for the couple. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is very open about her life on social media and keeps sharing every detail. The last time Chrissy Teigen was pregnant, she shared major moments with her fans as well. Many reports claim that the model will be sharing more news about her pregnancy soon.

Promo Pic Credit: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram

