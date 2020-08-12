Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Responds To Video Of Teenage Fan Crying Over Stefan's Death

A number of celebrities have been active on their social media because of the lockdown. The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley has been one of the celebrities who has been responding to a number of fans through his social media. He recently replied to one of his fans and it certainly grabbed a lot of attention. Read more to know about Paul Wesley.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, Monica Bellucci, Who Wore All-denim Jumpsuit Better?

Also Read | 'Lucky Day' Cast: Nina Dobrev To Luke Bracey, Here Is The Cast Of The Action Flick

Paul Wesley responds to teenager's video on Twitter

Hahaha this is too good!!

Give her a hug from me and make sure she knows I am alive and well 🙏 — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) August 12, 2020

Paul Wesley recently took to his Twitter to respond to one of his fans who was crying over his death in the series Vampire Diaries. The fan’s mother shared a video fo her daughter crying while watching Vampire Diaries and wrote, “@paulwesley My teenager seriously has a problem...lol #VampireDiaries”. Paul saw this Tweet and decided to reply with, “Hahaha this is too good!! Give her a hug from me and make sure she knows I am alive and well”. A number of his fans have responded to the star playing Stefan Salvator’s role. His humble gesture for a teenage fan has certainly won hearts on the internet.

Also Read | Kelly Clarkson Temporarily Takes Over Simon Cowell's Position On 'America's Got Talent'

More about The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is a popular supernatural teen drama series that has been adapted by the novel series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. The tv series has been developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec and it received a great response from fans as well as the critics. The show has managed to bag a lot of awards, including 4 People's Choice Awards and a number of Teen Choice Awards. The show was live from September 10, 2009, till March 10, 2017, and was one of the most-watched shows on The CW. The show has some of the most talented members fo the industry including Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Steven R. McQueen, Sara Canning, and Kat Graham.

Also Read | 'The Vampire Diaries' Duo Ian Somerhalder And Paul Wesley Launch Their Own Bourbon Brand

Paul Wesley's latest project

Paul Wesley has last seen in his psychological thriller web series called Tell Me A Story. He played the role of Tucker Reed and was one of the recurring actors of the show. He managed to get a positive response for his acting performance in this show. The show has been created by Kevin Williamson and it is available on CBS All Access. The show is based on a premise of iconic fairy tales getting remade as modern-day thrillers. The series casts some talented actors including Danielle Campbell, Paul Wesley, James Wolk, Odette Annable, and many more.

Also Read | Tom Ellis Replaced For 'Lucifer' Season 6 By Ian Somerhalder From 'The Vampire Diaries'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.