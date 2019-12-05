Vampire Diaries Star Ian Somerhalder Talks About Losing Virginity At 13; Says 'it Was Fun'

Ian Somerhalder is a famous American actor, model, activist and director. He is well known for his roles in the series and movies like Lost and Vampire Diaries. The V-Wars star has been loved by fans. In a recent interview on the radio, the actor spoke about how he lost his virginity as a teenage model. Here is what the star had to say about losing his virginity.

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder talks about losing virginity at 13:

The Vampire Diaries star was on air with the SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Wednesday where he spoke about his first sexual experience. The host, Andy Cohen, said that he had lost his virginity at the age of 13, following which he asked Ian Somerhalder about his experience. Ian Somerhalder then spoke about how his sexual life stared.

Ian Somerhalder expressed that he was a 13-year-old boy, and boys at that age are "pretty on it". It was also reported that Ian spoke about the girl whom he did it withx, who was a 16 year old. Ian spoke about how his brother, who is seven years older than him, gave him tips to date a girl and to take a girl put.

Further, Ian added that his elder brother was like Cassanova to him and that he learned a lot from him. Ian Somerhalder also expressed that his brother used to have a lot of girls in his bedroom all the time. He said that he saw his brother and learnt things.

Ian Somerhalder added that sometimes, when his brother brought girls over, he used to go to the bottom corner of his brother’s room window and pinched opened the Venetian blinds. Ian also said that he would have a clear view of his brother. He further added that he used to learn a lot of things by going out and watching, too.

Ian Somerhalder today is a father to a two-year-old daughter named Bodhi with his wife Nikki Reed. He also spoke about the double standards people live by when it comes to dating. He said that he feels it’s unfair to a father who has a son as they allow their sons to date freely while fathers with daughters have to say threatening things to their daughter’s dates.

