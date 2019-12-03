Netflix Originals Like V Wars, The Witchers And Others Releasing In December

Netflix has loads of incredible content catering to every audience from different age groups. This platform streams innumerable movies, television series, and short films for the viewers. From a plethora of choices, here is a compilation of the few Netflix originals that are releasing in December.

V Wars

V Wars is an upcoming fiction vampire horror series, based on a comic series by Jonathan Maberry of the same name. It stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Peter Outerbridge, Kyle Harrison Breitkopf, Jacky Lai, and Kimberly-Sue Murray. The series will stream on popular OTT platforms, Netflix. The trailer of the series was revealed, which got fans excited. The show will stream on Netflix from December 5, 2019.

6 Underground

Ryan Reynolds will be next seen in the Netflix film 6 Underground. 6 Underground is directed by Transformers director Michael Bay. The film revolves around a group of vigilantes trying to save the future by fighting off criminals. It would be streaming on Netflix from December 13.

Marriage Story

Marriage Story is a Netflix original streaming on December 6. Netflix is ‘aiming at the Oscars’ with this movie starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver about a divorced couple trying to keep a working relationship. Marriage Story is directed and written by Noah Baumbach.

The Witcher

The Witcher season 1 is a series that will stream on Netflix from December 20. The series will star Henry Cavil who is popularly known for his character like Superman. The Witcher is directed by Lauren Schmidt. It is a story about Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Netflix completes its first-ever movie trilogy with the upcoming movie A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. It is directed by John Schultz. The cast includes Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, and Sarah Douglas. The movie will release on December 5.

