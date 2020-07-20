Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Walk Hand-in-hand And Cuddle Up In Puerto Rico, See Pics

Singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is rumoured to be dating Transformers actor Megan Fox. Rumours of Megan Fox being involved with Machine Gun Kelly have been doing the rounds since she broke up with her husband of 10 years, actor Brian Austin Green. Machine gun Kelly and Megan Fox were recently spotted in Porto Rico where they were pictured cuddling along with a group of actors from their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switch Glass.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spend time together in Puerto Rico

In the picture, Machine Gun Kelly is seen wearing an all-black outfit and hugging Megan Fox from behind, as the actor also sported an all-black ensemble. In the pictures, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were joined by Lala Kent, Lucas has and Madison Bigos along with the director of the film Randall Emmett and Emile Hirsch, who shared the picture.

A few other pictures of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly emerged where the couple is seen walking hand-in-hand in a five-star resort located in Porto Rico. It has been reported that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox started shooting for the film before the coronavirus lockdown, however, due to COVID-19, the couple had to go back to the United States. It has now been reported that the serial killer film has resumed shooting in Puerto Rico after the lockdown has been lifted. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now spending their time in quarantine in the five-star property before resuming the shoot for the film.

In the pictures that have gone viral, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen walking hand-in-hand as they enjoy each other’s company. Megan Fox for a white coloured shirt and flaunted her well-toned physique in a pair of black colour shorts. She wore a pair of checkered shoes to complete the look, while Machine Gun Kelly wore a white colour shirt and a pair of printed black coloured pant.

In a few other pictures that have been revealed, the couple is seen wearing caps as Machine Gun Kelly is seen texting while Megan Fox looks at his phone. The couple also reportedly got some lunch together and spend some quality time with each other. Megan Fox, in one of the pictures, also affectionately places a small kiss on her beau’s shoulder.

Machine Gun Kelly dropped his new song titled Bloody Valentine a few months back. The official music video of the song features actor Megan Fox alongside the singer. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s stunning chemistry in the video has been extensively talked about. The couple were also spotted kissing in Los Angeles, before enjoying a picnic during sunset. In the video of the picnic shared by Machine Gun Kelly, he stated that he was ‘in love’.

