Scheana Shay Talks About Being In A ‘throuple’ With John Mayer Post His Split With Aniston

On Wednesday, television actor Scheana Shay revealed on the Flashbacks podcast that she was in a “throuple” with the American singer John Mayer and her roommate Stacie Adams. She also revealed that she was on the Vanderpump Rules show because of John Mayer. Read on:

Shay shared a small anecdote from Mayer’s private party wherein she worked as a waitress. This party was hosted at the Grand Havana Room. During the party, Shay, Mayer, and Jennifer Aniston reportedly got “wasted”. Scheana said, “Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot. They invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an after-party”. However, she did not attend the after-party.

A few weeks, John Mayer went to the Grand Havana Room. This was after the singer broke up with Jennifer Aniston. Scheana and her roommate Stacie Adams then started spending some time with John. Scheana Shay said, “We had a little throuple going on. But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention”.

Stacie Adams and John Mayer:

Scheana said that she was jealous of her roommate, Stacie the Bartender from MTV's The Hills. Shay said, “I definitely got a little jealous towards the end of it because I knew he liked her more. And I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this, like and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting, like what's up with that"?

Shay was reportedly fired from her job due to her relationship with John Mayer. She further claimed about keeping the relationship a secret. However, the news still 'made its way into the tabloids'. Mayer said he believed the actor when she said that she didn’t leak the relationship.

Scheana said, “He was like 'No, it's cool, I don't think you would do that, like we've been hanging out for six months. Like, you probably would have done it by now". This incident reportedly occurred during Shay's birthday week.

Promo Image Source: John Mayer and Scheana Shay’s Instagram

