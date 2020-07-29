Megan Fox's Relationship With Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Is Instagram Official; See Pic

Singer-Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and American actor Megan Fox have finally made their relationship official. In the Instagram post shared by MGK, the love birds were seen twinning in black as they posed for a monochrome mirror selfie. The celebrity couple had fans swooning over their social media PDA in the comments of the post.

Also Read | Megan Fox Hints At Possible Marriage With Her 'twin Flame' Machine Gun Kelly

MGK 'waited for an eternity' to find Megan Fox again

After months of speculations, On July 27, Machine Gun Kelly made his relationship with ladylove Megan Fox Instagram official. The couple posed for a cute mirror selfie, which the rapper shared on his Instagram account on Tuesday. In the picture shared by him, the 34-year-old actor stuck her tongue out as she sported an all-black outfit, comprising a bralette and high-waisted sweatpants. On the other side, Kelly complemented Fox's outfit with a black T-shirt and black pants as he held the phone up and stuck his tongue out as well with his hand around her waist. The 30-year-old rapper captioned the post,

"Waited for eternity to find you again ...(sic)"

Also Read | Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Walk Hand-in-hand And Cuddle Up In Puerto Rico, See Pics

Check out the post below:

The photo comes months after the couple was first linked in May this year, prompting the Think Like A Dog actor's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that they had separated late last year after being married for 10 years. Not so long ago, Kelly and Fox also appeared for their first joint interview ever.

Also Read | What Happened To Megan Fox's Career? How Did She Make A Comeback?

Last week, Fox and Kelly gave their first joint interview with Lala Kent and fiancé and Randall Emmett on Give Them Lala ... With Randall podcast. During their interview, Fox recalled her first meeting with Kelly, which was on the sets of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. The Transformers star shared that she was curious to know which actor was going to play a particular role, and the makers revealed that they had roped in MGK. She continued expressing that she knew and could feel something was going to happen to her from that meeting but wasn't sure what. She added saying, however, she felt it deep in her soul. Fox also revealed that she felt an instant connection with the American rapper-singer as soon as they began working together.

Also Read | Megan Fox's Net Worth Sees A Steady Rise From Her Days In Television To Movies; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.