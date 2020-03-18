Vanessa Hudgens Apologises To Fans For Coronavirus Comments After Receiving Backlash

Fans have taken to social media to express their anger towards Vanessa Hudgens who made insensitive comments in regards to the Coronavirus outbreak. During an Instagram live, referring to the quarantine time in the States, the High School Musical star said that till July sounds like b******t. She added that it is a virus and that she respects it. She further said that even if everybody gets it, people are going to die. She added that the deaths are terrible but also inevitable.

Vanessa Hudgens apologises to fans for downplaying the Coronavirus outbreak

Vanessa Hudgens received a lot of backlash for her comments on the current situation. The actor took to her social media to apologise to her fans. She posted a series of video stories on her Instagram saying that she did a live video and that some of her comments were taken out of context.

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her 'divine Feminine Angel' & It's Not Who You'd Expect, See Pic

She said that it is a crazy time and that she is at home in lockdown and that she hopes everyone else is doing that too. She added that the Coronavirus situation should not be taken lightly by any means. She ended the thread asking everyone to stay inside.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, And Others Who Made Headlines In Hollywood

Vanessa Hudgens later also took to her Twitter to post an apology for her fans. She said that she is sorry if she has offended anyone and for everyone who saw the video. She also said that her words were not at all appropriate for the situation that the country and the world is in. Hudgens added that it has been a huge wake-up call for her about the significance her words can have. Further, she ended the note saying that she is sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.

ALSO READ | Vanessa Hudgens's Stunning Black Outfits That Give Major Fashion Goals

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens Remind HSM Fans 'We're All In This Together'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.