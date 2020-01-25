Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, And Others Who Made Headlines In Hollywood

Various Hollywood celebrities and events pertaining to the film industry were seen making headlines throughout the year. Movies like Joker, JoJo Rabit, 1917, The Frozen 2, and others went on to garner praise from fans and critics alike. Read on to know more about recent Hollywood news:

Hollywood's top 5 highlights

Brad Pitt was on the stage of SAG 2020

Brad Pitt was nominated this year at the SAG 2020 for his 2019 crime drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During the acceptance speech, he was seen talking about his great friends in the industry. He also made a joke about his dating life, and the camera focused on Jennifer Aniston. The two have been separated for quite some time now, and are still great friends.

Joaquin Phoenix has decided to wear the same suit through the year

Joaquin Phoenix has been making the headlines for a while now with his DC flick Joker. He received several awards for the same at various award functions and has received Oscar 2020 nominations for the same. At one function, the vegan supporter reportedly said that he will be wearing the same suit for every award function this year.

Martin Scorsese's daughter tolled him over the Marvel controversy

Martin Scorsese was in the midst of controversy throughout 2019 when the esteemed filmmaker commented on Marvel's superhero films. His daughter, Francesca Scorsese, on the occasion of Christmas took to her Instagram handle and posted the photos of the gift she gave her father. It was wrapped in a Marvel-themed gift wrap to troll him in a fun way.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split after 9 years

According to the reports, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, who are known for their several hit films, decided to end their almost-decade long relationship. It has been said that the reason behind their split is the time they have spent away from each other, due to their busy filming schedules. Fans of the two actors were dishearted at this apparent split.

The various remakes and adaptations of hit films

It has been announced that films like Bambi and The Silence of the Lambs will get a remake. Clarice has been confirmed, and it will be a small screen spin-off of The Silence of the Lambs. Disney is also set to remake its Bambi this year. It has not been official yet but is being considered, and soon the fans will get another Bambi movie. Films like The Grude and The Invisible Man will also get their own remakes this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of these films in the theatres.

Selena Gomez's dating rumours

According to reports, it has been rumored that the pop-singer Selena Gomez is dating Justin Theroux. Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their split in early 2018. Just a few months after their announcement, rumours that he was dating Gomez began to circulate, and they were recently seen resurfacing. It has not been confirmed by either of them, but fans of the pop-singer are looking forward to hearing more about this apparent love affair.

