Vanessa Hudgens: Popular Movies Of 'Bad Boys For Life' Actress To Binge-watch This Weekend

Vanessa Hudgens is basking in success after her latest movie Bad Boys For Life. Fans were excited to see Vanessa Hudgens star in the film. In the movie, she is playing the role of detective Kelly. The film also stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in lead roles. Vanessa Hudgens has worked in various movies and is also popularly known for her role in the movie High School Musical franchise. Let us take a look at some of her best movies:

Vanessa Hudgens' movies

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island is one of the most entertaining films of Vanessa Hudgens. She plays the role of Kailani in the film and is Sean's (Josh Hutcherson) love interest. The movie was a blockbuster hit and earned $335 million at the box office. The plot of the movie is about Alexander (Michael Caine) who discovers a mysterious island and sends a coded signal to his grandson Sean (Josh Hutcherson). After Sean and his stepfather, Hank, travel to the island, they discover that something is unusual.

High School Musical 2

This movie is the second instalment in the High School Musical trilogy. High School Musical 2 quickly became an even bigger hit than its predecessor. The plot of the movie is about Troy (Zac Efron) who gets a job at the country club owned by Ryan (Lucas Grabeel) and Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale). Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) are some of the entertaining characters in the film.

Bandslam

The story of the movie is about three new kids who bring new hope to a fledgeling rock band when they decide to compete at a mega annual event. Vanessa Hudgens played the role of Sa5m in the movie. The actor was praised for her role in the movie.

