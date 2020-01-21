Vanessa Hudgens' Casual Looks That Are Worth Taking Style Tips From

Vanessa Hudgens made her debut with Thirteen and rose to fame with her portrayal of Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical series. The star was recently seen in The Knight Before Christmas alongside Josh Whitehouse and Emmanuelle Chriqui. The star is often admired for her fashion choices and her social media is filled posts that scream #outfitgoals for her fans. From chic to casual, the star pulls off everything perfectly. Here are a few casual looks from the star's wardrobe to steal.

Vanessa Hudgens slays in casuals, fans take style inspiration from it

The star went old school in one of her casual looks sporting a black overall over a white t-shirt. The black dress had a deep neck cut with singlet sleeves. Giving a retro vibe, the star completed the look with a pair of thigh-high socks and black boots. She complimented the look with a messy high ponytail and topped it with a pair of chic black glasses and a black sling bag.

For one of her holiday looks, the star sported a pretty black dress. The mini dress had a ruffled sleeve fit with floral prints all over it. She completed the bodycon outfit look with a pair of black boots. To top the look, the actor donned a pair of trendy black glares and went for a messy bun hairstyle. She accessorised the outfit a mini black sling bag and a pair of crossed earrings, finally completing the look with a few metallic rings.

For another one of her holiday looks, the star sported a completed laid-back look. She donned a white sweater with a pair of black pants. The full-sleeved sweater had partial zebra prints over it. She complimented the look with a pair of black sneakers and chose a messy bun look for this one. In the picture, Hudgens can be seen posing against a scenic snowy view.

The star is all set to amaze her fans with a series of films in the year 2020. Her popular Christmas film The Princess Switch has been signed up for a sequel titled The Princess Switch: Switched Again. She will also be seen in Bad Boys For Life and Tick, Tick... Boom.

