Venom Cast: Know Who Starred In This Tom Hardy-led Blockbuster Movie

Venom is a Marvel superhero movie that released in 2018. The movie was widely loved by the audiences because of its unusual superhero story. The movie is based on Marvel’s comic character of the same name. Venom's cast delivered stellar performances in the movie. The cast was also widely loved for their roles in the movie.

The plot of the movie revolves around a bioengineering experiment going wrong in the wake of creating symbiotic lifeforms after discovering that a comet harbouring foreign life is doing the same. Accidently, the protagonist ends up forming a symbiotic relationship with the last surviving symbiote. How the protagonist ends up saving the world is something one will have to watch the movie for. Here is everything one needs to know about the cast of Venom.

Here are the details about the cast of Venom

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/ Venom

The famous British actor Tom Hardy essays the character of Eddie Brock. Eddie is an investigative journalist who discovers about the unethical methods of the Life Foundation. In the process, he ends up harbouring the last living dangerous symbiote. Tom Hardy has also given the voice for the monstrous superhero character Venom in the movie. Eddie is one of the most interesting Venom movie characters.

Michelle Williams as Anne Weying

Michelle Williams plays the character of Anne Weying who is a district attorney and also Eddie’s ex-fiance. Anne is preparing a defence lawsuit for the Life Foundation. But when Eddie comes to flash the truth of the organisation, Anne is fired because of her relationship with him. Briefly, in the movie Anne become the She-Venom in the movie. Anne is one of the most intriguing Venom movie characters.

Riz Ahmed as Carlton Drake / Riot

Riz Ahmed plays the character of Carlton Drake, the founder of the Life Foundation. He gets obsessed with the idea of humans forming symbiotic relationships with foreign beings. In his experiments to establish this, he ends up killing many innocent humans and animals. Carlton, further in the movie, harbours Riot, the leader of the monstrous creatures from the comet.

Jenny Slate as Dora Skirth

Jenny Slate plays the character of Dora Skirth. Dora Skirth is the doctor at the Life Foundation who assists Carlton Drake in his experiments. But when she realises that Drake is getting obsessed with these experiments she tries to expose him by revealing the truth of them to Eddie.

