One Day At A Time Cast And Details Of The Characters On The Popular Sitcom

One Day at a Time is an American sitcom based on Norman Lear's 1975–1984 sitcom of the same title. The plot of the show revolves around a Cuban-American family living in the LA neighbourhood of Echo Park. The story focuses on a single mother who is an Army veteran dealing with PTSD, her kids and her mother. The show is known for handling several issues like mental illness, immigration, sexism, homophobia, gender identity, and racism too.

The series premiered on Netflix in 2017. In the series, every character is finding their own journey making each character special and unique. The One Day at a Time cast is also praised for their performance. A lot of people have been wondering about the cast of One Day at a Time. Here is a look at the ODAT cast and the characters they play in the hit sitcom, One Day at a Time on Netflix.

One Day at a time cast

Justina Machado as Penelope Alvarez

Justina Machado plays the role of Penelope Alvarez in the One Day at a Time cast. Her role is that of a United States Army Nurse Corps veteran. She is now back from her army service and works as a nurse. Justina Machado is known for her roles in several hit TV shows like Jane The Virgin, Six Feet Under, Queen of the South among others.

Todd Grinnell as Pat Schneider

The American actor Todd Grinnell plays the role of Pat Schneider in the cast of One Day at a Time. He is the rich landlord of the building and also a close friend of the family. Pat Schneider had a very dysfunctional family. Actor Todd Grinnell is most popular for playing Jason in the series Four Kings.

Isabella Gomez as Elena Alvarez

The role of Elena Alvarez is played by Isabella Gomez in the cast of One Day at a Time. She is the feminist and activist teenage daughter of Penelope. She has also played minor roles in TV shows like Modern Family and Matador.

Marcel Ruiz as Alex Alvarez

Marcel Ruiz plays the character of Alex Alvarez in the One Day at a Time cast. He is the son of Penelope with an ambition of becoming popular in his school. Marcel Ruiz started his acting career early and has appeared in several commercials too.

Stephen Tobolowsky as Dr Leslie Berkowitz

Stephen Tobolowsky plays the role of Dr Leslie Berkowitz in the One Day at a Time cast. He is the lonely boss of Penelope. Stephen Tobolowsky is a popular actor with several popular movies and TV shows like Groundhog Day, Memento, Deadwood, Heroes, Glee, Silicon Valley to his credit.

Rita Moreno as Lydia Riera

Rita Moreno plays the role of Lydia Riera in the cast of One Day at a Time. She is the mother of Penelope and grandmother of Elena and Alex. Rita Moreno has worked in the entertainment industry for over 70 years.

