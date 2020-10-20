North By Northwest Cast: Read Who Starred In This Alfred Hitchcock's Spy-thriller

North By Northwest is a 1959 spy-thriller movie. The movie was directed by the legendary director Alfred Hitchcock. The screenplay of North By Northwest is written by Ernest Lehman. The plot of the movie revolves around the mistaken identity of a man who is sought after by the agents of a mysterious organisation. They are seeking him to stop him from preventing their plan of smuggling government secrets. Viewers were keen to know the cast of this thriller movie. Read ahead to know everything about North By Northwest cast.

Here are the details of North By Northwest cast

Cary Grant as Roger Thornhill

Cary Grant plays the role of the protagonist Roger Thornhill. He is an advertising executive in the film. He is mistaken for a character called Kaplan who is the actual target of a group of people from a mysterious organisation. Cary Grant has worked with Hitchcock before this movie as well in Suspicion, Notorious and To Catch A Thief. Cary Grant's was one of the most enjoyable North by Northwest movie characters.

Eva Marie Saint as Eve Kendall

Eva Marie plays the role of Eve Kendall who is the female lead in the movie North By Northwest. She first saves him from the police as a part of her plan. She is initially working with Vandamm. Her chemistry with Roger Thornhill was one of the most talked-about elements of the movie. Eve Kendall was one of the most loveable North by Northwest movie characters.

James Mason as Phillip Vandamm

James Mason had played the role of Philip Vandam who is a spy in the movie. He does not believe Thornhill when he continuously protests that he is not the man the spy is looking for. Even though a spy, Mason’s portrayal of Vandamm was that of a soft-spoken person. He was one of the most loved North By Northwest movie characters.

Martin Landau as Leonard

Martin Landau played the role of Leonard in Hitchcock spy-thriller movie. He plays a homosexual character in the movie who warms up to Vandamm. He has worked in movies like Ed Wood and Space 1999. Leonard was one of very different North By Northwest movie characters.

Jessie Royce Landis as Clara Thornill

Jessie Royce Landis plays the role of Clara Thornhill. She had portrayed the role of Roger Thornhill’s mother. She had also worked with Hitchcock in his movie To Catch A Thief. Clara Thornhill was one of the important North By Northwest cast characters.

