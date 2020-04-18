Victoria Beckham's Birthday: Adorable Photos Of The Singer With Husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham, an English singer and fashion designer is a famous pop singer and contemporary R & B superstar. Victoria’s first release ‘Out of Your Mind’ song was on number two in the UK Singles Chart for weeks. She also participated in five official documentaries and reality shows about her. Victoria Beckham is married to David Beckham, an English footballer and they have four children today.

Victoria Beckham previously was recognized as an internationally big style icon and fashion designer. She used to follow high-profile collaborations with other brands, during that period she launched an eponymous label in 2008, and a lower-priced (diffusion) label in 2011. So, as today is her birthday, let’s have a ride at this true fashionista’s pictures with his husband, David Beckham.

Some gorgeous Victoria Beckham’s photos with husband, David Beckham

Victoria Beckham's birthday celebration at night with David Beckham, She says, is the most special day of her life and gives a lot of love to the husband. Look at this adorable picture.

I had the most special day today with @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven X miss u so much @brooklynbeckham x kisses @dj_fattony_ thank you for making my day so special xxx 🎈🎈

Image courtesy: @victoriabeckham

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham in the frame, she posted this picture and expressed her excitement and love to David Beckham in her caption.

I’m so excited!!! So many kisses @davidbeckham @intermiamicf and Team DB!! x VB

Image courtesy: @victoriabeckham

An adorable picture of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at their son's 21st birthday celebration. They look really cute in each other's arms, she captioned the picture saying,

Dancing till 6am! Kisses and happy 21st birthday @brooklynbeckham X I love u so much @davidbeckham 🎈x

Image courtesy: @victoriabeckham

Victoria Beckham's photos with David Beckham are mostly always beautiful, but they are rocking in this matching black duo.

Image courtesy: @victoriabeckham

Victoria and David Beckham in one frame on Valentine's day, they look really the best together.

Happy Chinese Valentine’s Day to those celebrating today x kisses x

Image courtesy: @victoriabeckham

Victoria Beckham's photos during summer's with her husband, David Beckham.

Image courtesy: @victoriabeckham

Victoria Beckham's photos with David Beckham show their love and support for each other. This one if very adorable.

Amazing night tonight with @lagalaxy @j_corden celebrating @davidbeckham the first statue in the MLS! We are all so proud x kisses x 🇺🇸

Image courtesy: @victoriabeckham

The couple posing at their collection launch, and look very beautiful together.

Such a special night and so excited to finally celebrate my #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham collection!! x VB @davidbeckham

Image courtesy: @victoriabeckham

