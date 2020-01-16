Victoria Beckham And David Beckham's Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Victoria and David Beckham have been making headlines since they started dating in 1997. Highly successful in their respective careers, the couple reportedly crossed one Billion mark months ago. Victoria, formerly a Spice Girl, built a massive fashion empire. In her incredibly successful career, she has earned a whopping amount of $450 Million.

Victoria's husband David Beckham has also made a similar amount of cash, all thanks to his soccer career, steep endorsement deals and several enterprises that he is a part of. From football clubs to Spice Girls and houses worth millions, David and Victoria did not refuse to stride and cast their net wide. According to a report, Simon Fuller, formerly a Spice Girls manager and now the couple’s business partner in various ventures, predicted the success of the duo years before one could imagine. Have a look at the couple’s net worth.

What is the net worth of David Beckham?

Besides his perfect football career, David Beckham is a versatile businessman who has proven his mettle with various enterprises. According to a report, Footwork Productions has a huge turnover of $273 million, from where his “football-related revenues are collected”. Victoria Beckham and Simon Fuller also own his Beckham Brand Holdings. Reportedly, it has a turnover of $341.1 million and DB Ventures has a profit of $117.4 million. This corporation handles his endorsements including Samsung, Pepsi, Adidas, to name a few.

What is the individual net worth of Victoria Beckham?

Victoria Beckham is a co-owner of Beckham Brand Holdings alongside David Beckham and Fuller. According to a report, it paid $39.14 million to three of them. Her Moody Productions is also valued at $13 million. Her venture Victoria Beckham fashion brand has a net worth of $130.4 million, as per a report. Furthermore, she is an active director of the Spice Girls. Therefore, the couple’s total net worth is 900 million dollars.



