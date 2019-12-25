Victoria Beckham Looks Beautiful And Stylish In These Instagram Pics

Victoria Beckham, an English singer and fashion designer is a famous pop singer and contemporary R & B vocalist. Victoria’s first release ‘Out of Your Mind’ was on #2 in the UK Singles Chart. She is also recognized as an international style icon and fashion influencer. The model launched her eponymous label in 2008, and another lower-priced (diffusion) label in 2011. Here is how she gives her fans different style tips and fashion statement looks through her Instagram posts-
1. In this picture, Victoria Beckham is slaying her look in an elegant multicolour dress and loose necked gum-boots in cream colour.
2. In this picture, Victoria Beckham is looking beautiful in her simple and bright coloured look. She is wearing a dress shirt with flare in between and an olive green long skirt. Her purple high heels are a must-have!
3. In this post, Victoria Beckham looks stunning in her white outfit. She is wearing a cream colour shirt and black stripes with a white skin fit long skirt and cream colour gum-boots.
4. In this post, Victoria Beckham is looking ravishing in her formal look. She is wearing a grey skirt and coat with a white shirt inside it. The red flower is just embracing her look.
5. In this picture, Victoria Beckham is looking gorgeous in her green colour pant-suit and a white shirt inside it. The denim heels go surprisingly well with her look.
