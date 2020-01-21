Victoria Beckham's Net Worth Will Give You Huge Career Goals

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made headlines for crossing the one-billion-dollar mark, the previous year. According to a report, the duo has a net worth of one billion dollars, thanks to their successful ventures. From Spice Girls to her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham’s enterprises are reportedly the sources of her massive wealth. Have a look at her net worth.

Victoria Beckham co-owns Beckham Brand Holdings alongside her husband David Beckham and her former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. As per a report, BBH paid out an approximate amount of $39.14 million to the trio. An important part of her business empire is Moody Productions, which cannot be missed. According to a report, Moody Productions has been valued at $13.05 million. Victoria Beckham makes a huge chunk of money from Spice Girls, as she is still an active director of her venture.

Social media growth

She is quite active on social media. Her active presence ensures her constant follower growth on Instagram, Twitter and subscriber growth on YouTube channel. But one of the sources of her massive wealth is Victoria Beckham Ltd.

The net worth of Victoria Beckham Ltd

The net worth of her fashion brand is around $130.46 million, according to a report. The brand’s official website boasts of its womenswear available in more than 400 stores and has two individual stores in London as well as Hong Kong. Her label, apart from being a luxury fashion brand, has collaborated with various renowned brands including Reebok, Calvin Klein, and others.

Forayed into the cosmetic industry

Victoria Beckham Ltd has various celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle, who made heads turn with her fashion statement in a scarf-printed dress by the label, as she stepped out with her husband Prince Harry. Beckham has also marked her entry into the beauty industry with Victoria Beckham Beauty. Earlier she had partnered with Estee Lauder, so this is not her first times she has forayed into the cosmetic industry. The brand’s co-founder Sarah Creal is the biggest reason that brought the beauty line dream to life with her experience in a similar industry. Therefore, according to a report, Victoria Beckham’s total net worth is valued at $450 million.

