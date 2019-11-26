Ranbir Kapoor's Injured Hand Worries Fans, They Ask "What Happened To Our Ranno's Hand"

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was heading to Manali for the next schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra. But the one thing that grabbed everyone's attention was an arm cast which Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting as he headed for the check-in. The couple is making headlines for their alleged love story and also their impeccable chemistry. When the fans saw Ranbir Kapoor with his injured arm, they could not stop showing their concern for his injury. The fans also asked their favourite actor to take care and also to get well soon.

Also Read: Housefull 4 Didn't Do As Well As Akshay Kumar Wanted It To Be: Priyadarshan

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Promo Out - Pati Kartik Aaryan Says, "Lag Gayi Na Lanka"

Check out the tweets here:

Allah kya hogaya mere Ranno ke hath ko 😥



Get Well Soon honey😘#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/ECdgYFgi5a — Saima (@SaimaaRKF) November 25, 2019

[New Picture] Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snapped at Airport today.



P.s Get well soon RK💖💪🏻

#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/fIbqX7Zqf1 — Suraj Lokhande (@SurajL18055049) November 25, 2019

A user posted picture of the actor with #AliaBhatt at Mumbai airport showsRanbir with his right arm in a sling.He wrote: "Get well soon RK". Another concerned fan posted two pictures of the #Bollywood star & wrote: "What happened #RanbirKapoor? Take care hero, get wellsoon!!!!!" pic.twitter.com/8JZmk4PYNa — Mukul Adhikary (@MukulAdhikary5) November 26, 2019

According to Ranbir's fans, he looked like a rockstar as he stunned in his all-black casual avatar. Alia's fans felt that she looked elegant as she sported an elegant blue shirt paired with white pants. The couple has headed to Manali for shooting the next schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra. It is reportedly said that Ranbir Kapoor sprained his arm while playing football.

About the film, Brahmastra will be featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. According to the reports that have recently been making rounds on the internet, Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in the movie. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is scheduled to hit the screens in Summer of 2020.

Also Read: Victoria Beckham's 'Leg Kicks And All Things' On The Ellen Show

Also Read: Prabhas Indulges In Hilarious Banter With Mohan Babu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.