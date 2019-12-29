Viewers Disgusted By Meat Grinder Scene In Netflix's 'You' Season 2

Netflix Orginal You, an American Psychological thriller series, received decent reviews from the viewers, especially for its plot twist at the end of Season 2. But some of the viewers were disgusted by a scene of Netlfix series where the protagonist put a man’s body through a meat grinder of the restaurant he worked in.

In season 2, Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, steals Will's identity but finds out that the latter owed a fair amount of money to a man called Jasper. Joe finds the easier way to solve the problem, as he didn’t have that kind of money, and kills Jasper and puts his body in the meat grinder.

Netizens were quick to react to season 2 and pointed out that the meat grinder scene made them uncomfortable. A user tweeted, "You season 2 is incredible. But I really need to yell about *that* moment in episode 2 that almost made me puke. It is ART. And it is SO WRONG. I can NEVER UNSEE IT."

Reaction on social media

Viewers found season 2 creepier and bloodier than the first one and some even thought about turning vegan after watching meat grinder scene. "Not even gonna lie but there's a part in the show You season 2 that just made me wanna turn vegan. That scene made me vomit," tweeted a user. Another user wrote, "2 episodes in on You season 2 and holy s**t a meatgrinder?! I wasn't prepared for this." Social media was abuzz with the reviews of You after it was released on December 26 on Netflix.

📢 They win the trophy for the most psychopathic couple of 2019... LOVE AND JOE 🏆 @YouNetflix #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/YRdmdqEmn0 — Armando Iozzi (@theboyhimself) December 29, 2019

They were telling us in the poster and we didn’t even realize.... (if you finished Season 2 you’ll get it) #YouSeasonTwo #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/G3z9YKnIeO — I don’t need a crown, to know that I’m a queen (@niecyt993) December 28, 2019

When a man you met recently says he has no social media but you just finished season 2 of You pic.twitter.com/zRWq08RXPV — Yall hear something ? (@Ambeeeezzzyyy) December 28, 2019

