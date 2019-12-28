Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Second Season To Release In 2021

Just days after the release of The Witcher on December 20, online streaming platform Netflix renewed it for the second season. However, ardent fans of the Netflix original will have to wait until 2021 to watch season 2. Henry Cavill will be returning as Gerald of Rivia. The Witcher is based on the book written by Andrej Sapkowski and has attracted positive reviews from both fans and critics.

According to the books The Witcher carries his second season on Roach. Coming 2021. pic.twitter.com/48BChOOUE1 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 13, 2019

Fans gutted after Netflix's announcement

After Netflix made the announcement that season 2 will come in 2021, a few people reacted on Twitter.

me every single time i remember i have to wait till 2021 for season 2 #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/xziCXhhGNi — maria (@yenswitcher) December 23, 2019

One Twitterati said, "When you binge-watch The Witcher in one day and then remember you'll have to wait until 2021 for season two." Someone else said "God damn The Witcher was amazing! I need season two, like, yesterday!". One person posted "I'm on the last episode of The Witcher and I'm sad there's no more left till whenever season two comes. God knows how long that will be."

Fans treated to the announcement of season 2

In the month of November, The Netflix original's executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that she was excited to announce that even before the official release of The Witcher's season 1, they were able to treat the show's fans with the announcement for Season 2. However, the production for the next season will begin in the month of February and the release year has been set 2021 but there is no official confirmation on the date.

While talking to a magazine, Hissrich said that season one was basically the means to build up the story, adding that it was about building the fantasy world, setting up and establishing the characters and give them a definite storyline. She further added that the buildup in season 1 will play out in season 2 in which the characters will come in contact with each other.

(With inputs from agencies)

