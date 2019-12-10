Vin Diesel Produces 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Animated Series

Vin Diesel will be seen in a special segment in Fast&Furious franchise’s Spy Racers which is an animated version of the popular film. The series will be released to the audience on Netflix post the holiday season. In the series, there are characters named Tony Toretto and Dom Toretto. The storyline revolves around the former taking on the underground SH1FT3R.

Vin Diesel as a producer

Vin Diesel is producing the film along with Neal Moritz, Chris Morgan, Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland. Fast &Furious: Spy Racers will be hitting the theatres on December 26th, 2019. Now, kids and young adults can also enjoy the animated version of the eight films that the franchise released so far. According to reports, two more films are still in the production stage.

The makers of the animated series shared the news of the series at Universal Studios, Los Angeles. The venue saw many fans lined up for a glimpse of the executive producer, Vin Diesel. According to reports, the series will honour the core theme of the entire Fast & Furious franchise, which is essentially taking down notorious racing gangs using the same methods.

In an interview to a publication co-producer, Tim Hedrick mentioned that kids can enjoy the Fast & Furious genre without explicit content, which includes violence, nudity, sex or any abrasive language. Kids who previously could not enjoy the original films as it was R-rated can now enjoy the storyline in a safe way. Families can come together and watch the series in a single setting. It has even got a section of comedy and exciting racing segments which can engage well with kids said Hedrick in an interview. It will be interesting to see what the series will have to offer and can only be known until December 26th on Netflix streaming platform.

