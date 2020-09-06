Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson's 'Fast & Furious' Contract has This Strange Clause

The Fast & Furious movie series is one of the most-watched Hollywood action series. The fan following of the movie series and its actors individually is record-breaking. But, fans will be surprised to know that the three lead characters of the Fast & Furious movie, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham have a clause in their contracts that says that their characters can’t lose any fight in the movie. Read further ahead.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham's Fast & Furious contract

According to a report from the Celebs You, the producers and the crew members of the Fast & Furious series have revealed that 51 years old Jason Statham has negotiated an agreement with the Fast & Furious studio that limits the amount of how badly he can be beaten up on the big screen. Also, 52 years old Vin Diesel, who has his younger sister as a producer on the Fast & Furious movie series, keep a count of the number of punches the actor takes on-screen. The 47 years old, Dwayne Johnson is constantly in touch with the producers, editors, and the fight coordinators in order to make sure that the actor always gives back as good as he gets on-screen.

According to reports from Celebs You, an unnamed editor has revealed, it is like an 'old trope' where an actor comes in and wants more closeups, as they want more muscles to be shown on-screen. The report gave an example of a scene from Fast & Furious 7, where The Rock (Dwyane Johnson) was supposed lay on the ground before Vin Diesel, but he had the entire scene rewritten in a way that he ends up sitting instead of laying on the ground. Vin Diesel is said to have developed a counting system that assigns a score to every punch, hits, kick, or any form of defeat that his character takes, as a way to keep a tab on which character comes up on top.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson got caught up in a well-publicised feud after on-set tensions forced Universal to take off the franchise. While the main Fast & Furious series was delayed, a spin-off of the series, Hobbs & Shaw, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham was put on a fast-track. The ninth Fast & Furious movie series will be released in 2021 as it got delayed due to the global pandemic.

