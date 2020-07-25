Did You Know Paul Walker Was Once Hesitant To Return To The 'Fast & Furious' Franchise?

Paul Walker rose to prominence with his performance in the iconic franchise, Fast & Furious. The actor gained widespread recognition with his stellar performance in The Young and the Restless and She's All That, Varsity Blues, before garnering international popularity with The Fast and the Furious franchise. However, very few are aware that Paul Walker was once hesitant to return to the project. Read on to know complete details about the whole story:

Paul Walker had almost quit 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Paul Walker has been a part of seven installments of the Fast and Furious franchise. According to reports of a publication, Walker, after appearing in the first and the second entries, was asked to work for the fourth instalment of the franchise, which was almost after a decade of the release of the first instalment. Reportedly, the actor was hesitant to work for this instalment. According to reports of a 2015 news publication, Paul Walker was sceptical if the instalments had enough fan base.

In an interview with a news publication, Paul Walker said he thought it was 'stale', when the makers of the film were thinking of casting him for the fourth instalment. Reflecting on his personal life, he said that he wanted to prioritise on being a father. Continuing on the same, Paul Walker said that they were a part of the first instalment that contributed to the pop culture and drove younger audiences. However, Walker said that trend changes quickly. In the interview, he said that he questioned if there was an audience for the franchise.

According to a publication, Neal Moritz failed to convince the actor to return to the franchise and hence he asked Vin Diesel to call Walker. Diesel told Walker that it was their last installment, following which Walker started thinking over it again. Eventually, the actor signed up for the project.

The fourth instalment of Fast and Furious directed by Justin Liz features Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and John Ortiz in lead roles. The film went on to gain international recognition and was a massive success at the box-office. The ninth instalment of Fast and Furious titled F9 is set to release in the year 2021.

