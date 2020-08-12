Viola Davis Celebrates Her 55th Birthday By Buying Her Birthplace, Read More

How To Get Away With Murder actor Viola Davis turned 55 on August 11, 2020. Viola Davis took to her official Twitter handle to share with everyone how she celebrated her birthday in a unique way. She revealed that she bought the house where she was born on the occasion of her 55th birthday. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Viola Davis celebrates 55th birthday by buying the house she was born in

Viola Davis looked back at the place she was born, on her 55th birthday. The ‘Triple Crown’ winner revealed that she bought the house and the surrounding land where she was born.

For the unversed, Viola Davis was born on a former plantation in South Carolina. She shared a picture of her birthplace that she bought and said that this is the house where she was born on August 11, 1965. She called it the birthplace of her story and said that today on her 55th birthday, she owns all of it.

Along with this message, Viola Davis also added a quote to conclude her tweet. The quote on Viola Davis’ Twitter read as, “May you live long enough to know why you were born” which is a Cherokee birth blessing. Here is a look at Viola Davis' birthplace.

Viola Davis' Twitter

The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life....I own it....all of it.



"May you live long enough to know why you were born.”

-Cherokee Birth Blessing- pic.twitter.com/CatJK405BL — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 11, 2020

Viola Davis’ birthplace

Viola Davis had spoken about her birthplace and home back in the year 2016. In an interaction with Entertainment Weekly, Viola Davis had shared that she was not there for a long period of time as she was the fifth child and the family had moved soon after she was born.

She further added that she went back to visit briefly but she was still not aware of the history of the place. She had mentioned that she read one slave narrative of someone who was on that plantation and it was horrific.

Her grandfather was a sharecropper and most of her uncles and cousins are farmers as that is the choice that they had, she added. She also talked about her grandmother’s house which was a one-room shack. She had shared that she has a picture of it on her phone because she thinks it is a beautiful place.

