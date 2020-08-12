The Devil All The Time Plot: Everything About Upcoming Movie Starring Tom Holland

The Devil All The Time is an upcoming psychological thriller. The movie will be releasing on Netflix and is based on the novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock. The makers recently released an official poster and some stills from the movie which featured The Devil All The Time cast. A lot of people are currently wondering about The Devil All The Time plot and The Devil All The Time synopsis. For all the people who are curious about it, here is everything you need to know about The Devil All The Time plot.

The Devil All The Time plot

The Devil All The Time plot is based around the time of 1960s, showing the post World War II era. The movie is based in post world war II Southern Ohio and follows the story of several bizarre and crooked characters. The collection of sinister characters in the film include an unholy preacher Williard Russell (Robert Pattinson) who is a tormented veteran of the carnage in the south pacific whose wife is dying with cancer which prompts him to turn to prayers.

The husband-wife team of serial killers Carl and Sandy Henderson (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough) who photograph and kill hitchhikers on America’s highways. A spider eating preacher (Sebastian Stan) who is convinced that he can bring back the dead and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick who is running from the law. The movie shows how these all characters converge around an orphaned boy Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) who grows up to be a good but violent man in his own right. The movie shows how he fights the evil forces to protect those he loves. The film is expected to follow a non-linear storyline of these disturbed people who suffer from the damages of World war II and crime. There is not much info about The Devil All The Time ending.

The Devil All The Time synopsis

The official The Devil All The Time synopsis on Netflix reads as, "Sinister characters converge around a young man (Tom Holland) devoted to protecting those he loves in this suspenseful, seductive Midwestern gothic tale."

About The Devil All The Time

The Devil All The Time is being helmed by Antonio Campos and is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster. The movie features a strong ensemble cast of Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson in the pivotal roles. The movie will be releasing on Netflix on September 16, 2020. Here is a look at some of the first look images from the film.

