Vishal Bhardwaj's Songs Where Singer's Vocals Are Used Instead Of Musical Instrument

Vishal Bhardwaj is a prominent music director of Bollywood known for his music contribution in movies like Maqbool, Haider and Kaminey. The music director has won several accolades for composing some amazing songs. The music director often asks his singers to use vocals which sound like musical instruments. These songs often go unnoticed by the audience. Take a look at such songs by Vishal Bhardwaj for which he has used singer's vocals instead of a musical instrument:

Kash Laga song- No Smoking

The song Kash Laga is from the film No Smoking. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film starred John Abraham, Ayesha Takia, Ranvir Shorey and Paresh Rawal. The song Kash Laga was sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Daler Mehndi and Vishal Bhardwaj. When the song starts, the chorus 'Kash Laga' sounds like a musical instrument, but actually it was the singers' vocals.

O Papad wale song- Makdee

The song O Papad Wale featuring Shweta Prasad is from the film Makdee. The song was sung by Upanga Pandya and Alaap Majgavkar while the music was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The tau tau in the song O Papad Wale was also the singer's vocal and not a musical instrument, which blended well with the song and went unnoticed.

Beedi song - Omkara

Another Vishal Bhardwaj's songs for which the singer's vocals were used which sounded like a musical instrument was Beedi song from Omkara. The song featured actor Bipasha Basu and the movie starred actors Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Sunidhi Chauhan's vocals perfectly blended with the song which made it sound like a musical instrument.

Dhan-Te-Nan- Kaminey

Featuring Shahid Kapoor, the Dhantanan song is one of the most famous Vishal Bhardwaj's songs. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the songs was sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Vishal Dadlani and Robert Bob Omulo. The 'Dhantanan' was also the singer's vocal used for the hit song.

Dama dama dam- Madaari movie

Starring Irrfan Khan and Jimmy Shergill, the song Dama dama dam is from the film Madaari. This is another popular Vishal Bhardwaj's songs that became famous for the singer's vocals used, instead of an instrument.

