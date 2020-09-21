'WandaVision' Trailer Finally Out: Marvels Fans Share Their Two Cents On Social Media

The trailer for WandaVision is finally out and Marvel fans have been loving it. A snippet from the show was earlier shown; however, fans have now gotten an extended look as to what they can expect from the show. The amusement of fans has been growing as they are eager to watch the show. WandaVision trailer has already begun creating a huge buzz after its release and thus fans have been pouring love for the trailer.

WandaVision trailer finally out, check initial reactions

Several scenes with Scarlett and Vision can be seen in the trailer. The characters in WandaVision surprised fans when they appeared in their signature comic costume as well. Fans have been praising scenes from the show and enjoying the authenticity in regards to the previous Marvel films. People have also begun to spot and speculate a new villain from the show and are thus excited to see how things turn out for both Wanda and Vision.

Monica, S.W.O.R.D, and Darcy! Really can’t wait to see all of this come together. ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/QzSMkT8b4T — Matthew Woolbright (@MatthewWoolbrig) September 21, 2020

The WandaVision trailer music is stuck in my head and I’m not complaining — Maniac á±¬ (@WandasManiac) September 21, 2020

omg i just realized wandavision is literally about wanda’s (reality) vision pic.twitter.com/WuZw0lM1yk — Ù‹wanda’s flannel sweater (@fitzsimmcns) September 21, 2020

If that isn’t one of the best CBM teases... #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/EoMVjg27sM — NinjaRivs (@NinjaRivs) September 21, 2020

I am so pumped up! The first marvel show will be WandaVision and it’s coming this year! pic.twitter.com/BtRsChgEGd — Bret Garlitz (@WeatherBret) September 21, 2020

Fans on Twitter and Youtube have also been questioning the makers of the trailer as they have found it quite confusing. The makers of WandaVision seem to not give out too much information in the trailer and have thus added many scenes that do not directly relate. This has caused a bit of confusion among fans who pointed out the confusion in the comments. However, scenes from the WandaVision trailer do look intriguing and have spiked the interest of fans. The show will be available exclusively on Disney+ and fans have been growing increasingly eager to watch the show.

The makers of WandaVision have not yet announced the release date in the trailer of WandaVision. However, fans are content with the few scenes that were depicted in the trailer. The short fight scenes, mixed with several social scenes and character interactions, have made fans eager to watch the series. The trailer also saw several scenes where the dynamic of the show slightly changes and takes a different shape. Thus, this element has gotten fans intrigued to know as to what significance will the part play in the upcoming WandaVision series.

