Wanda Vision Will Now Stream In 2020 On Disney+, More Inside

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is among the most followed and loved franchises. Many wait to know about their upcoming releases. MCU has concluded the Infinity Saga and their Phase Three. Earlier they had revealed the movies and series in phase four. The series is a new addition in the MCU, as they will be connected.

They will stream on Disney’s new OTT platform, Disney+. Among the series was WandaVision which was slated to release in 2021. Now the date has been shifted. Read to know more.

Also Read | 5 WandaVision Updates That Have Been Confirmed By MCU & Disney+

WandaVision moved up to 2020

As the New Year arrived, Disney+ gave a gist of upcoming ventures on the platform. Along with several other movies and series, there was WandaVision, which surprised many.

The video was about their coming ventures in 2020, while WandaVision was first slated to stream in 2021. However, the video confirmed that it has been moved up and will now release this year only, 2020. Although an exact date has not been confirmed.

Also Read | 'Doctor Strange 2' Will Not Be A Horror Film But Have Scary Sequences, Says Kevin Feige

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, in the series. According to reports, it will be set in the older era and Vision will be seen in a human form. Its events tie-into the 2021 MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which includes Maximoff. Shooting for the same is underway, as per reports. A set photo was also revealed on social media.

Also Read | Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Introduce New Unexpected Characters?

Also Read | Anthony Mackie Says It Has Been Extremely Emotional Becoming Captain America

Along with WandaVision, another Marvel show will stream on the platform this year, 2020. It will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson / Falcon and James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier, respectively.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.