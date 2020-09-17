Marvel's 'WandaVision' Sticks To Its Scheduled Release Of December 2020 On Disney Plus

WandaVision is an upcoming Marvel series that will premiere on Disney Plus. There have been several speculations going on about the release date of the show. Now the latest promo has hinted that the series is confirmed to release later this year.

Also Read | Wanda Vision Will Now Stream In 2020 On Disney+, More Inside

Marvel’s 'WandaVision' confirmed to release in 2020 on Disney+

Disney recently dropped a promo updating its Disney Plus users about upcoming releases. It includes projects like The Mandalorian season 2, Eddie the Eagle, The Right Stuff, Hidden Figures, Black Beauty, Clouds and more. What caught much attention was the addition of WandaVision series.

A small clip from the show along with its title comes up in the promo. All the projects mentioned in the video are expected to release in the coming months of 2020. So, it is speculated that the makers have just confirmed that Marvel’s WandaVision will be arriving on Disney+ later this year. Take a look at the promo.

Also Read | Marvel Teases First Look Of 'Loki', 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' And 'WandaVision' Series

WandaVision was in filming stage from December 2019 to February 2020. It reportedly wrapped up in March 2020, but post-production work was still ongoing when it was halted in mid-March due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now it is said that the show is moving up slowly with its pending work and would not be delayed from its scheduled release date.

WandaVision was initially set to debut in early 2021. However, the series was moved up by the makers to late 2020 release. Now, WandaVision is expected to start streaming on Disney Plus platform from December 2020. It is said to consist of six episodes, with each episode releasing weekly. An official trailer and premiere date are yet to be announced.

Also Read | Marvel's 'She-Hulk' Series Gets Kat Coiro As Director And Executive Producer

Also Read | 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Latest Set Photos Reveal New Sam Wilson Suit & More

WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as they reprise their MCU role of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. The series is created and written by Jac Schaeffer. It is said to take place after the event of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and will be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cast also includes Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn.

If WandaVision releases on its expected date, it will be the only Marvel series that will be out on Disney+ this year. Earlier, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series was set to premiere in August 2020. But the production hiatus caused by COVID-19 forced the makers to push its release date. Filming on the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starrer series is still underway.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.