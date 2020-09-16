Cardi B And Offset Set To Divorce After Almost 3 Years Together? Details Inside

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B, recently released a hip hop song during lockdown called WAP. The song has broken many records and the MV became so famous that it garnered over 136 million views within a month of its release. However, it looks like all is not too well in Cardi B's personal life as she and her husband Offset are currently proceeding for divorce after almost 3 years together.

Cardi B and Offset heading for divorce after 3 years together

The 27-year-old rapper reportedly began the divorce proceedings with husband Offset at a court in Georgia yesterday on September 15th. Offset is also an American rapper-songwriter known as a member of the hip hop group named Migos. Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who is professionally known as Offset who married Cardi B in 2017 are going through a tough phase, as according to TMZ. Cardi B has filed for divorce as well as the legal custody of their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. Their divorce hearing has been finalised for Nov. 4, 2020.

According to BBC, Cardi B described their marriage as irretrievably broken. PA news agency stated that Cardi B is asking for primary custody of their child as well as for Offset to contribute for support and maintenance. Legal documents state that the couple is living in bona fide state of separation and there is no prospect of reconciliation. Cardi B became famous worldwide when her song Bodak Yellow became a hit in 2017. Since then, she has collaborated with artists like Bruno Mars, Selena Gomez and J Balvin to name a few.

About Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 in a private ceremony. The two are parents to their 2-year-old daughter named Kulture. However, when Cardi B had announced about her daughter, she also confirmed that she and her husband of 1 year were parting ways at the same time. However, they got back together when Offset asked for a second chance, meanwhile, the rumours of Offset cheating came out on several occasions. Now, two years since then, it was reported that rapper Cardi B finally filed for a divorce yesterday.

Promo Image courtesy: Cardi B Instagram

