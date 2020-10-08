Was Cameron Boyce Supposed To Be In 'Hubie Halloween'? Find Out

The newest Adam Sandler film, Hubie Halloween was released on Netflix on October 7. Since its release, fans have been enjoying the horror-comedy. However, in the end credits, a tribute was given to the late actor Cameron Boyce. A picture of the actor featured on screen, along with the words, "Gone way too soon and one of the kindest, coolest, funniest, and most talented kids we knew. You live on forever in our hearts and are truly missed every day." Read on to find out, “Was Cameron Boyce supposed to be in Hubie Halloween?”

Was Cameron Boyce supposed to be in Hubie Halloween?

According to a report by Pop Sugar, the American actor Cameron Boyce passed away after he suffered an Epileptic seizure in 2019. The actor was only 20 at the time. He was originally cast as the bully in Hubie Halloween. However, following his untimely demise, his 'Jessie' co-star Karan Brar was cast in the film.

It is a well-known fact that Cameron Boyce was a child actor and had previously starred alongside Sandler in the films, Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. In a 2019 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Sandler revealed that Boyce was supposed to come at the movie set only two days after [he died]. A heartbroken Sandler stated that Cameron had attended his daughter’s bat mitzvah only three months prior to his death. The actor reminisced that Boyce had taken the time to talk to many people and signed several autographs without hesitation.

Hubie Halloween plot official synopsis

Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

The Adam Sandler starrer has been directed by Steven Brill and produced by both Adam Sandler and Allen Covert. Sandler also wrote the script for the film alongside Tim Herlihy. The last Netlfix film starring Adam Sandler was Uncut Gems which was released on Netflix in 2019.

Image Credit: Hubie Halloween (Instagram)

