Saturday Night Live's Audience Was Paid To Attend Premiere Episode? Read Details

The iconic TV show, Saturday Night Live paid its audience members, for attending the show on Saturday, October 3, 2020, to look like they were part of the crew. It was the premiere episode for the show's new season. Read on to know more about the episode:

Saturday Night Live's audience was paid for recent episode?

As per the reports in The New York Times, the audiences for the episode of Saturday Night Live were paid to be a part of the show last Saturday on October 3, 2020. This happened as the show followed the New York guidelines for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to them, television productions can not host audiences and if they do, only the staff, cast members, and employees of the show are allowed to be a part of it. Even the audiences that include show’s workers are to be limited to 25% of the normal capacity with 100 being the maximum count.

Saturday Night Live restarted on Saturday as it aired the premiere episode for their 46th season on October 3, 2020. To meet the Coronavirus guidelines, they paid their audience members like they were employees. The audience was seated in sections inside the Studio 8H, as they were divided in small social distanced groups, and they received checks from Universal Television post the episode.

Sean Ludwig who happened to be a part of the paid audience tweeted about having a great time at the show and also mentioned how he wasn’t aware that they were going to get paid for it. His tweet said - "Had an incredible time tonight at @nbcsnl,". "Here’s the kicker: we didn’t know it until after but we were PAID for our time, likely to meet New York State’s requirements for only paid staff to be in the audience."

Had an incredible time tonight at @nbcsnl. Here’s the kicker: we didn’t know it until after but we were PAID for our time, likely to meet New York State’s requirements for only paid staff to be in the audience pic.twitter.com/Qp3XmFBjLB — Sean Ludwig (@seanludwig) October 4, 2020

In a tweet prior to the show, Ludwig has mentioned how he was a part of SNL for the first time and he was excited for it. His tweet mentioned that all of them were double-masked and had to go through the rapid COVID test before the show. As per the report, Ludwig and others were paid a $150 check for being a part of the audience.

Waiting to get into @nbcsnl w/ @chrisrock & @theestallion tonight. Just passed rapid COVID tests and double masked with 25% capacity and socially distanced audience. First time ever at SNL and ready to laugh despite the madness of the world pic.twitter.com/Clhd9tsu5m — Sean Ludwig (@seanludwig) October 4, 2020

