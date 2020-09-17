Jim Carrey To Play Joe Biden In Upcoming Season Of 'Saturday Night Live'; Details Here

Jim Carrey will be featured in the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live that will come back on October 3rd. The Mask star will be playing the character of Joe Biden this season and is set to make the audience laugh harder. Vulture reported that SNL producer Lorne Michael revealed to them that Jim was asked to play the Democratic presidential candidate and he gave them a nod.

Read also | Amyra Dastur Feels Fans Should Channelise Hate For Star Kids Into Promoting Outsiders

Jim Carrey on Saturday Night Live to play Joe Biden

Jim Carrey is known for his comic timing and impressive facial expressions as well as his zany brand of comedy. The media portal reported that the actor had shown some interest on his part to which the producers responded positively. Reportedly, Michaels felt that Carrey would give the role of Biden “energy” and “strength”.

The actor would be replacing Woody Harrelson to play the role of Joe Biden. Woody had played the role of Biden in the last season. This further means that Jason Sudeikis, who played the role of the political leader throughout Obama’s administration.

Read also | 'Manmarziyaan' Cast Net Worth: See Details As The Actors Celebrate 2 Years Of Release

Fans unhappy with Jason not making a come back

This news did not settle well with Jason’s fans who were expecting him to make a comeback to the sketch SNL. The actor had become a featured player on the show and was upgraded to the repertory status in the 32nd season of the show. However, in 2013, he had announced that he was leaving SNL, but still made occasional appearances on the show in the year 2015, 2016, 2019.

Also: Jason Sudeikis is the most underrated SNL cast member of the last 20 years. I will not be taking questions at this time. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) September 16, 2020

Jason Sudeikis is the only person who should play Joe Biden — Nick Gurr (@SkullBrisket) September 16, 2020

Maya Rudolph to play Kamala Harris

Alongside Jim Carrey, actor Maya Rudolph will be playing the character of Kamala Harris, according to reports in the media portal. Kamala Harris is Biden’s running mate and Maya Rudolph will be returning to play her role in the Saturday Night Live.

Other cast members

Reportedly, Alec Baldwin shall be playing the character of Donald Trump on the show.

Actor Beck Bennett will portray the character of President Mike Pence.

Details about 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live or SNL is created by Lorne Michaels and written by various writers. It is a television sketch comedy and variety show. The show is directed by Don Roy King who has been with the show since 2006. Darrell Hammond narrates the show and has been doing so since 2014. SNL has seen a total of 46 seasons so far.

Read also | Khaali Peeli's Tehas Nehas Has An Uncanny Resemblance To Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi; Here's How

Read also | Best Mason Ramsey Songs From 'Lovesick Blues' To 'Puddle Of Love' To Add To Your Playlist

Image credits: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.