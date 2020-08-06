Miley Cyrus, Brad Pitt, DJ Khaled & Others Who Made Recent Cameo In 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live, the famous American late-night television show is created by Lorne Michaels. The show’s flow offer parody about contemporary political and cultural topics. Each episode of the show is hosted by a celebrity guest, who are usually supposed to deliver an opening monologue. Unfortunately, amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, just like every other show, even Saturday Night Live’s shooting has been hindered to a great extent. The makers of the show, have incorporated video calls, recorded performances from home so that entertainers would be able to participate from a distance. Here’s a list of a few celebs who featured on the show.

Brad Pitt

Prominent actor Brad Pitt featured on Saturday Night Live as Dr Anthony Fauci, in one of their episodes. Brad Pitt was seen explaining some of the recent comments made by President Donald Trump about the ongoing pandemic. Later in the episode, he was also seen introducing the surprise musical guest Miley Cyrus.

And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

Miley Cyrus

The pop star Miley Cyrus showed up to the episode of Saturday Night Live and played a stripped-down rendition of Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’. Miley Cyrus can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble sitting next to a bonfire as she entertains the audiences with her melodious voice. Miley Cyrus is accompanied by a guitarist in the video. Have a look at it here:

Charles Barkley and DJ Khaled

The former NBA player Charles Barkley appeared in the “What Up With That” segment of the show. Kenan Thompson was seen reprising the talk show host, Diondre Cole in the portion. Music sensation DJ Khaled also was seen making a special cameo. Thompson’s character can be seen dancing and singing around the stage in this entertaining segment. Have a look at it here:

🎶 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙪𝙥 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 🎶

🎶 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙪𝙥 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 🎶#SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/pyJ3x57wv2 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson sang yet another song during one of the episodes of the talk show. Lyrically, the song features about how bored her is at home amid the lockdown. Not only that, but Pete’s song has something more in store for the viewers. While Adam Sandler made a remote appearance during the segment. Rob Schneider also went on to make a brief cameo outside the Happy Gilmore star’s door. Have a look at the video here:

(Promo Image Source: Miley Cyrus & DJ Khaled Instagram)

