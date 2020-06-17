Watch Courteney Cox Dive Like A Swan As She Celebrates Her 56th Birthday

FRIENDS fame Courteney Cox turned 56 years old on June 15. The actor received a lot of heartwarming wishes for her birthday and celebrated her birthday with her family. She took to her social media to offer her fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with a video.

FRIENDS' Courteney Cox swan dives in celebration of her 56th birthday

Courteney Cox took to her Instagram and shared a slow-motion video of her taking a dive. Cox is sporting a strappy black bikini and has let her hair loose. The actor is seen running up to the pool from a distance and finally taking a swan dive in. Hinting at her new start, she wrote in the caption, "Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf". [sic]

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Is Binge-watching 'FRIENDS' Like She Does Not "remember It At All"

Her fans and celebrity friends were quick to respond and the comments section was buzzing in no time. Actor Kate Hudson dropped a few hearts and Internet Celebrity Hannah Stocking wrote, "Happy birthday queen!!!!". Actor and comedian Whitney Cummings called her a 'Legend' and many other celebrities dropped in to extend their wishes to Courteney.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox Surprises A Young Fan After His 'Friends' Themed Party Got Cancelled

FRIENDS co-star and pal Lisa Kudrow took to her social media to wish Courteney Cox. She shared a series of pictures with the actor where the two are seen chilling on a sun-bed with their pets. Lisa wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial my genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND I love you". [sic]

The FRIENDS cast earlier took everyone by surprise when they announced the much-awaited reunion of the show. The reunion episode was supposed to be shot by the end of March 2020 and was scheduled to go on air in May but it was all put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted interview will air exclusively on HBO Max and the makers have assured fans that they will resume shoot as soon as it is safe and the cast schedules match.

To make the wait even more interesting, the makers announced a lucky draw for the show's fans. All the fans had to do to enter the lucky draw was to buy the draw tickets, the proceeds from which went straight to COVID-19 charity. The more tickets they bought, the higher the chance of their win. This win also guaranteed that the winner would get to bring five of their friends and watch the live taping of the reunion and get a chance to visit the FRIENDS set as well.

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox's Pictures With Her Friends From 'FRIENDS' Show Are #goals

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox's Massive Net Worth Will Have FRIENDS' Monica Gellar Yell 'I KNOW!'; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.