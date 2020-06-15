Courteney Cox's Pictures With Her Friends From 'FRIENDS' Show Are #goals

Hollywood actor Courteney Cox is known for her role as Monica Geller in the popular sitcom FRIENDS. The other characters of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe were played by David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, respectively. Although the show's last episode was aired in the year 2004, it still remains to be one of the most-watched shows on TV. Moreover, it keeps their fans happy that the actors of the sitcom share the same bond off-screen too. Courteney Cox often posts pictures with friends from FRIENDS on her social media account, take a look.

Courteney Cox's picture with her friends from FRIENDS

Courteney Cox shared this picture on her Instagram account with her FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston. She played the role of Monica Geller while the latter was seen as her best friend-roommate Rachel Green. The actor posted a picture with Jennifer Aniston when the latter joined Instagram and one on her birthday.

Courteney Cox shared this picture with her co-star from FRIENDS Matthew Perry on her Instagram account a few months back. Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler Bing, who marries Monica Geller on the show. Together, the couple were known as Mondler.

Another picture of Courteney Cox that we found on her Instagram account was a picture with her co-star Lisa Kudrow from FRIENDS. Lisa Kudrow played the popular role of Phoebe Buffay on the show. She was one of Monica Geller's roommate as well as her best friend. Sharing a picture with Lisa Kudrow on her birthday, Courteney Cox wrote how funny, smart, kind and loving her friend was, in real life.

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani from FRIENDS was popular for his dialogues like 'How you doin'?' and 'Joey Doesn't share food'. Courteney Cox shared a picture with Matt LeBlanc from one of their get-togethers on her Instagram post. Some fans called it goals for the fact that these actors had managed to stay friends for years. Courteney Cox also shares throwback pictures from their show on her Instagram account, making fans go crazy over them.

