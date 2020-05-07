Courteney Cox Is Binge-watching 'FRIENDS' Like She Does Not "remember It At All"

Courteney Cox who played Monica Geller in the popular American sitcom FRIENDS, recently featured on Ellen DeGeneres' show. During the show, CourteneyCox told Ellen that she was binge-Watching FRIENDS again. In fact, Courteney Cox even revealed that she did not remember the show at all. According to the FRIENDS actor, she wanted to rewatch the show during quarantine to avoid embarrassing herself in the future.

Courteney Cox reveals that she does not remember FRIENDS

Despite playing the role of Monica Geller in the show, Courteney Cox barely remembers anything about FRIENDS. In a recent interview with Ellen, Courteney Cox stated that she wanted to refresh her memory of the show, as she is often quizzed about it by fans and interviewers. She added that it was sad, but she did not remember much from the show at all.

Courteney Cox revealed that she remembered the characters and specifics, but she had forgotten the overall plot of the show. Which is why she is currently binge-watching FRIENDS amid quarantine, as doing so will help her remember essential details when she is quizzed about it. Further on, Courteney Cox talked about her favourite FRIENDS episodes.

The actor revealed that she was still watching the first season, but she truly enjoyed the Thanksgiving episodes. She called the Thanksgiving episodes her favourite and revealed that she was fond of the season Thanksgiving episode where she was 'fat Monica Geller'. She talked about how every character was having flashbacks and revealed that she felt free during the episode.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a snippet of this interview on her Instagram page. In the caption, she wrote that even Courteney Cox was binge-watching FRIENDS like everyone else. Check out the interview below.

