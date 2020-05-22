Dwayne Johnson's Top Workout Training Videos On His YouTube Channel; Watch

It seems like Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is the current ‘King Midas’ of Hollywood, as the actor has delivered nearly six blockbuster films in a row. The actor, who last graced the big screen with Jumanji: The Next Level along with Kevin Hart, also enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms.

Dwayne Johnson keeps his fans updated with work announcements and BTS pictures. The actor also as a YouTube channel to share workout videos there from time to time. Here are a few times when the actor gave inspiring glimpses into his hard core training sessions. Read details.

Dwayne's Johnson's top workout videos

Earlier in 2019, Dwayne Johnson took to his YouTube channel to share an inspiring video, in which the actor can be seen lifting some heavy steel chains while performing lunges. As seen in the video shared, Dwayne Johnson has donned a grey tee, with a pair of stretch shorts. The video crossed more than 4 lakh views on YouTube, with nearly 10,000 likes. Take a look at the video:

In this video, Dwayne Johnson can be seen doing heavy-weight leg lifting with music playing in the background. The actor is also seen flaunting his toned leg muscles in the video. With more than 6 lakh views on Youtube, the video has hit nearly 10k likes. Take a look at the video:

This video features the actor’s compilation of several weight-lifting exercises. The video starts with the actor rubbing a white powder on his palms to smoothen the friction on the rubber-holders on the weights. Titled “Enter the Iron Paradise”, the actor can be seen showing his love for fitness. Take a look at the video shared:

Here, in this video, the actor has compiled an exercise video for fitness enthusiasts, which features several experts performing some difficult exercises for viewers. The video starts with a girl performing exercises with a skipping rope with a motivating message running in the background. Take a look at the video shared by Dwayne Johnson's YouTube Channel here.

