Dwayne Johnson’s Best Q&A Moments With Fans Amid Global Pandemic: Watch

Dwayne Johnson, or 'The Rock', is widely considered to be one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in a short span of time. Dwayne Johnson has been in the limelight for years and is extremely loved by fans. He has featured in some iconic films including, Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji and Get Smart. Since the quarantine has started, Dwayne Johnson has often been spotted setting up ‘Question and Answer’ segments, where he answers the questions asked by his fans. Here are the times Dwayne has posted videos of his ‘Q&A’ segments-

Dwayne Johnson’s Q&A segments with fans amid the global pandemic

In this video, Dwayne Johnson has spoken about the iconic Rustle Mania match, between himself and Hulk Hogan, as it was the 18th anniversary of the match, that day. He went on to describe how he felt during the match. He said that he has learnt a lot from that match. Dwayne later went ahead and spoke about the time he left WWE, revealing that he didn’t leave WWE on great terms.

In this video, Dwayne Johnson has spoken about how he started working out. He said that it is the most often asked question and he would like to answer that today. He said that he first started working out when he was 12 years old, with his father. His dad was a workout beast and was "built like a brick". On an afternoon in Hawai, back when he was 12 years old, he said that he remembers it was a Saturday, and he was just 12 years old when his father said that Dwayne could join him in the gym that day. Dwayne Johnson was very pumped, as his father told him that he has to work out as much as he can, and the gym is no place for fooling around.

Dwayne Johnson started the video with a heartfelt talk about the global pandemic. He wished everyone good health and shared some ways to stay safe during this time of crisis. He also thanked people for buying his tequila, Teremana, and posted pictures about it. He mentioned that he was very overwhelmed as many people said that it is the best tequila they have ever had. He had a little bit of Teremana himself and sang a song.

