'Watchmen' Writer Alan Moore Remarks Comics Are For Children; Trolled By Netizens

Watchmen writer Alan Moore stated that 'comic books are for children' in a recent interview. The comic book icon is popularly known for his superhero comics V for Vendetta and Batman: The Killing Joke. After the news broke out, he was subjected to several trolls by superhero comics’ fans. Take a look at the details below.

Watchmen writer Alan Moore subjected to trolls

In an interview for his new feature film The Show with Deadline, Alan Moore stated that he is not interested in comics anymore. He added that he had been doing comics for around forty years before he retired. He stated that when he entered the comics industry, the biggest attraction was that it was a medium that was vulgar. He also added that it was created to entertain working-class people, particularly children. Alan Moore further added that the industry has changed. It is priced for an audience of middle-class people. Alan remarked that it wasn’t meant to be a medium for middle-aged hobbyists but for people who haven’t got much money.

The Watchmen writer also stated that most people equate comics with superhero movies. He stated that he didn’t see a superhero movie since the first Tim Burton Batman film. He said that he thought it was a worrying sign that thousands of adults were queuing up to see characters that were created to entertain 12-year-old boys 50 years ago. He added that it was infantilizing the population.

Alan Moore also stated that he seemed to find a bizarre connection between politics and superhero films. He said that in 2016, when the American people elected the United States President Donald Trump and the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, six of the highest-grossing films were superhero movies. Adding to the above, he said that they are both symptoms of the same thing, a denial of reality and an urge for simplistic and sensational solutions. After his remark, the comic book icon was trolled for his comment. Some of the superhero comics fans tweeted asking why he based his entire career off them. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Why'd he base his entire career off them then? The reason I wanna become a comic writer is cause I love superheroes. Why work on superheroes if you don't like them? — Rhys Wallace (@wallace_rhys) October 9, 2020

Kind of petty and close-minded...



Unpopular opinion here: I'm glad he isn't part of the comic book industry anymore — Angelito (@ElAngel51201797) October 9, 2020

