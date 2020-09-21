Emmy Awards 2020 Update - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Bags His First Emmy For 'Watchmen'

At the private edition of the Emmy Awards 2020, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II managed to bag an award as an outstanding supporting actor for his role in Watchmen. The Emmy Awards 2020 ceremony was held remotely via video conferencing and when Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won the award, he looked absolutely excited and happy to receive it as it was the first Emmy of his life. Let’s check out the video where Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is seen joyful after his win.

Also Read Emmy Awards 2020 LIVE UPDATES: 'Schitt’s Creek', 'Watchmen', 'Succession' Dominate Honours

Emmy Awards 2020: A big win for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II bagged his first Emmy this year for his brilliant performance in Watchmen. During the Emmy Awards 2020 ceremony, the actor looked extremely happy and surprised at the same time when his name was announced for bagging the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Watchmen. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II essayed the role of Calvin Abar and Doctor Manhattan in the series. When the award was announced for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the actor was all surprised and took a long breath to soak up his accomplishment and continued further to thank the Academy. He also thanked his parents along with Damon Lindelof for the kind words and creativity. The actor also praised his co-actors and went on to discuss the series as to how the story was about trauma, lasting scars of white domestic terrorism and police brutality and in the midst of all of this, it was a story about God who came down to Earth to reciprocate all the love to a Black woman that she deserved. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also stated as to how proud he was to essay the role and dedicated his win to all the Black women in his life. He posted his photo on Instagram and announced his big win. His fans got delighted and wished him through his Instagram. Take a look.

Also Read Sunday's Virtual Emmy Awards Set Bar High With Live Telecast

Let’s take a brief look at what the series, Watchmen is all about. The story takes place in an alternative reality in the U.S., in which some masked vigilantes, who were once considered to be the heroes, are declared as criminals for their violent methods. And later, the issues of racial violence break out in Oklahoma by a terrorist organization, The Seventh Kavalry. Watchmen bagged several awards at the Emmy Awards 2020. Check out the trailer of Watchmen along with a list of winners in the Emmy this year.

Also Read Emmy Awards 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' Stars Andrew, Dan Levy Win Big At Virtual Ceremony

Emmy 2020 full winners list

Here’s a list of the winners at the Emmy Awards 2020. Take a look-

Outstanding drama series- Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series- Julia Garner (Ozark)

Supporting actor in a drama series- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Directing for a drama series- Andrij Parekh (Succession, “Hunting”)

Lead actor in a drama series- Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead actress in a drama series- Zendaya (Euphoria)

Writing for a drama series- Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”)

Reality competition program- RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding limited series- Watchmen

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Directing for a limited series- Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Writing for a limited series- Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”)

Actor in a limited series- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Actress in a limited series- Regina King (Watchmen)

Variety talk series- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding comedy series- Schitt’s Creek

Supporting actress in a comedy series- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Supporting actor in a comedy series- Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Directing for a comedy series- Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”)

Writing for a comedy series- Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending)

Lead actor in a comedy series- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead actress in a comedy- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Guest actor in a comedy series- Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actress in a comedy series- Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actor in a drama series- Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Guest actress in a drama series- Cherry Jones (Succession)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series- The Last Dance

Also Read Emmy Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston's Spontaneous Use Of Fire Extinguisher Saves Emmys

Image Source- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.