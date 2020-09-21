Last Updated:

Emmy Awards 2020: 'Watchmen' Makes History As It Bags Best Limited Series Award

On September 20, TV series Watchmen created history at Emmy Awards 2020 as for the first time a comic-book adaptation took a top prize at the annual celebration

Emmy Awards 2020

The annual celebration of television’s best work, Emmy Awards 2020, was held on September 21. HBO series, Watchmen, created history as the first time a comic-book adaptation received the top prize, which is the Best Limited Series. The nine-episode series earned the most nominations of any series heading into the ceremony. The show managed to bag 11 awards. 

Emmy 2020: Watchmen creates history

On the other side, in the acceptance speech, executive producer Damon Lindelof dedicated the award to the victims and survivors of that atrocity. He asserted, "The fires that destroyed Black Wall Street still burn today. The only way to put them out is if we all fight them together". During his speech, he also spilled beans around the upcoming installment of the action-fiction series and said, "Stop worrying about getting cancelled and ask yourself what you’re doing to get renewed". Check out the full list of Emmy 2020 winners below.

Emmy 2020 full winner list

Category

Winner name / series

Outstanding drama series

Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner (Ozark

Supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Directing for a drama series

Andrij Parekh (Succession - Hunting)

Writing for a drama series

 

Jesse Armstrong (Succession - This Is Not for Tears)

Lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead actor in a drama series

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Reality competition program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding limited series

Watchmen

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Watchmen

Directing for a limited series

Maria Schrader (Unorthodox

Writing for a limited series

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen - This Extraordinary Being)

Actor in a limited series

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Actress in a limited series

Regina King (Watchmen

Variety talk series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding comedy series

Schitt’s Creek 

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Directing for a comedy series

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek - Happy Ending)

Writing for a comedy series

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending)

Lead actor in a comedy series

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead actress in a comedy

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek

Guest actor in a comedy series

Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actress in a comedy series

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Guest actor in a drama series

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Guest actress in a drama series

 

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series

The Last Dance 

