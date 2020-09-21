Emmy Awards 2020: 'Watchmen' Makes History As It Bags Best Limited Series Award

The annual celebration of television’s best work, Emmy Awards 2020, was held on September 21. HBO series, Watchmen, created history as the first time a comic-book adaptation received the top prize, which is the Best Limited Series. The nine-episode series earned the most nominations of any series heading into the ceremony. The show managed to bag 11 awards.

Emmy 2020: Watchmen creates history

On the other side, in the acceptance speech, executive producer Damon Lindelof dedicated the award to the victims and survivors of that atrocity. He asserted, "The fires that destroyed Black Wall Street still burn today. The only way to put them out is if we all fight them together". During his speech, he also spilled beans around the upcoming installment of the action-fiction series and said, "Stop worrying about getting cancelled and ask yourself what you’re doing to get renewed". Check out the full list of Emmy 2020 winners below.

READ | Emmy Awards 2020 LIVE UPDATES: 'Schitt’s Creek', 'Watchmen', 'Succession' Dominate Honours

Emmy 2020 full winner list

Category Winner name / series Outstanding drama series Succession Supporting actress in a drama series Julia Garner (Ozark) Supporting actor in a drama series Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) Directing for a drama series Andrij Parekh (Succession - Hunting) Writing for a drama series Jesse Armstrong (Succession - This Is Not for Tears) Lead actress in a drama series Zendaya (Euphoria) Lead actor in a drama series Jeremy Strong (Succession) Reality competition program RuPaul’s Drag Race Outstanding limited series Watchmen Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie Watchmen Directing for a limited series Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) Writing for a limited series Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen - This Extraordinary Being) Actor in a limited series Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) Actress in a limited series Regina King (Watchmen) Variety talk series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding comedy series Schitt’s Creek Supporting actress in a comedy series Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) Supporting actor in a comedy series Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) Directing for a comedy series Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek - Happy Ending) Writing for a comedy series Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending) Lead actor in a comedy series Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) Lead actress in a comedy Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) Guest actor in a comedy series Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live) Guest actress in a comedy series Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) Guest actor in a drama series Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) Guest actress in a drama series Cherry Jones (Succession) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Last Dance

READ | Emmys 2020: 'The Mandalorian' Brings The First Award For OTT Platform Disney+

READ | Emmys 2020 Day 3 Saw 'The Mandalorian' Win Big, Other Snubs And Surprises

READ | Emmys 2020 Will Telecast Live Feed From 140 Locations, Confirm Award Show Producers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.