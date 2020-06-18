'Wedding Crashers' Director In No Rush To Release A Sequel, But Is Working On The Script

Released in 2005, Wedding Crashers is a romantic comedy film directed by David Dobkin. It stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn in the lead as John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey. The movie was a success at the box office. News about its sequel is doing the rounds since 2014. Now, Dobkin revealed that they are in no hurry to make it and script is under development. Read to know more.

Wedding Crashers 2 script is not final yet

In an interview with a news portal, David Dobkin who is said to return as the director for Wedding Crashers 2 opened up about the movie. He said that everybody keeps enquiring him about a Wedding Crashers sequel. They reportedly do not have a script that meets their expectations. The filmmaker mentioned that for many, many years, every year he was offered to do the sequel and there were some “very big deals” on the table. But he stated that none of the team members wanted to do a retread of the same movie again. Dobkin said that financially he probably should not have rejected a remake, but he did and laughed it off. He disclosed that Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson also did not want to do a remake either.

David Dobkin added that they have been exploring ideas and talked about a particular one with which he can move forward for Wedding Crashers sequel. He said that 10 years later when he was asked again to do a remake, he hung up the phone after saying no. But the filmmaker thought about it and came up with an idea. He was curious what it would be like for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn’s characters in their late 40s who end up being single again and have to go back out in the world. Dobkin stated that “What a weird, difficult, challenging story” that will be. He mentioned that as long as there is a real story at the core of the idea, it can be a movie to him.

Speaking further David Dobkin stated that they will see about the sequel. They started noodling on the idea a while ago. However, they are unclear yet. He mentioned that Vince Vaugh and Owen Wilson has to read it. He saw something that seemed like a good start. Dobkin noted that there is no rush to go to make Wedding Crushers sequel.

Wedding Crashers also stars Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour. It follows two divorce mediators who crash weddings in an attempt to meet bridesmaids. As per reports, the film was made on a budget of $40 million and earned more than $288 million worldwide. Even if the much-awaited Wedding Crashers sequel is to be released, it will take years.

