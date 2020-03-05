Photos From 'Loki' Set Show Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophie Di Martino Aka Lady Loki?

Loki is an upcoming web miniseries that will stream on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston will return playing the titular role as the God of Mischief. The show also stars Sophie Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A new set of photos from Loki are out on the internet and give a glimpse of the characters. Check out the photos and read to know more.

Loki set photos shows Tom Hiddleston and female Loki?

Loki series is currently under filming as per reports. Now new photos from the set of filming have been leaked. They show Tom Hiddleston in a formal attire surrounded by officers. It is speculated that they are the Time Variance Authority (TVA) agents and Loki is helping them for some unknown reason. Owen Wilson is also seen beside Hiddleston.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in new Loki TV series.https://t.co/GN7wTZQYYY#Lokiseries pic.twitter.com/8GRqQA4MiW — Tom Hiddleston Page (@HiddlesPage_) March 5, 2020

In another image, Sophie Di Martino is seen wearing a costume which looks similar to Loki’s attire. It is speculated that she might be playing Lady Loki in the series. Earlier, it was said that she would play Enchantress. However, her role is not yet confirmed.

Loki escaped with the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. The series is said to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Earlier, the makers released a promo of Loki along with The Falcon, The Winter Soldier and WandaVision. It had a small glimpse of Tom Hiddleston as Loki and looked like he was captured by the Time Variance Authority.

The Universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki are coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rT2MrsO4MN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 3, 2020

Loki series is directed by Kate Herron. It is created and written by Michael Waldron. The show will be linked with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as per reports. Loki is scheduled to release in early 2021 and will consist of six episodes, according to reports.

