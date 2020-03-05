The Debate
Photos From 'Loki' Set Show Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophie Di Martino Aka Lady Loki?

Hollywood News

Loki series stars Tom Hiddleston in the titular role and will be streaming on Disney+. New leaked set photos show Hiddleson, Owen Wilson, and Lady Loki?

Loki

Loki is an upcoming web miniseries that will stream on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston will return playing the titular role as the God of Mischief. The show also stars Sophie Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A new set of photos from Loki are out on the internet and give a glimpse of the characters. Check out the photos and read to know more.

Also Read | Tom Hiddleston's Loki Series To Introduce Sera As The First Transgender Character In MCU

Loki set photos shows Tom Hiddleston and female Loki?

Loki series is currently under filming as per reports. Now new photos from the set of filming have been leaked. They show Tom Hiddleston in a formal attire surrounded by officers. It is speculated that they are the Time Variance Authority (TVA) agents and Loki is helping them for some unknown reason. Owen Wilson is also seen beside Hiddleston.

Also Read | Marvel Teases First Look Of 'Loki', 'Falcon And Winter Soldier' And 'WandaVision' Series

In another image, Sophie Di Martino is seen wearing a costume which looks similar to Loki’s attire. It is speculated that she might be playing Lady Loki in the series. Earlier, it was said that she would play Enchantress. However, her role is not yet confirmed.

Also Read | Tom Hiddleston Shares BTS Prep Clip For 'Loki'; Fans React To The Video

Loki escaped with the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. The series is said to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Earlier, the makers released a promo of Loki along with The Falcon, The Winter Soldier and WandaVision. It had a small glimpse of Tom Hiddleston as Loki and looked like he was captured by the Time Variance Authority.

Also Read | Tom Hiddleston Shares A BTS Video From The Sets Of The Upcoming Web Series 'Loki'

Loki series is directed by Kate Herron. It is created and written by Michael Waldron. The show will be linked with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as per reports. Loki is scheduled to release in early 2021 and will consist of six episodes, according to reports.

 

 

