Wendy Williams Lashes Out At Her Brother For Washing Dirty Family Linen In Public

Wendy Williams called out her brother for portraying her in bad light and ratting out their family matters in public. The morning show host lashed out at her own brother after he created a buzz on social media by releasing a video in which he stated Wendy Williams did not attend her own mother’s funeral. She further warned him that if he does not mend his ways, then she shall too let out secrets about him in public.

Wendy Williams brother Tommy alleges Wendy of not attending their mother's funeral

Wendy Williams' mother passed away sometime in 2020, but recently, in a YouTube video, Wendy Williams' brother spoke out about how she did not attend her own mother’s funeral. The video started doing the rounds among netizens where Tommy was heard asking, “What makes somebody not go to their mother’s funeral? I don’t understand not giving a salute to the one person who was always there and showed you support.” He further said in the video, “I don’t get how you can just move on and act like nothing happened.”

Wendy Williams lashes out at Tommy

Wendy William boldly addressed the viral video on her show and revealed that she was just searching to see what people had to say about last week’s shows or the dresses or the guests they had and was minding her own WendyShow.com business. She further claimed that she however saw a lot of comments about ‘your brother doesn’t like you’ or ‘you better watch your back because your brother is on one’ or ‘Wendy, I can’t believe you’re this kind of person’.

Addressing the allegations, Wendy said on the show, “Tommy, let me tell you something right now, all you are is my brother. You better stop talking the way you’re talking because it is now dripping onto my comment page. Then she added to her remarks, “He’s pegging me to be a person I am not. Honey, you don’t want me to start pegging you to be the person that you are — with full-blown receipts. I could fill the audience with receipts with the leftovers all the way around the block. Williams went on to give a clear message to her brother as she said, “You are my brother, let’s keep it that way. If you want to talk on the internet then you talk about the things that you think you know about yourself. You don’t want to talk about the things I know about you for sure.”

If you can’t see that @WendyWilliams is calling her brother 🌈 then go find your nearest and dearest gay friend and have them explain. pic.twitter.com/bImwMm7CrG — Maya Pope’s Audacity (@Numba1Librarian) January 19, 2021

Wendy Williams threw major shade at her brother at the end.... 🌈 pic.twitter.com/yP2wsKFmL8 — The MR. (@MrMarcusWhite) January 18, 2021

