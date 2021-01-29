Wendy Williams Recalls Anna Wintour snubbed Her At A Party; Calls Her 'old, Mean Prune'

American broadcaster, media personality, and writer Wendy Williams is known to speak her mind in her interviews as well as on her TV show. Wendy Williams, whose documentary and movie are all set to release on January 30, 2021, in an interview with E! News spoke about how the Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour snubbed her at a party.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Be The First 'Jonas' To Win An Oscar, Believes Husband Nick

Wendy Williams calls Anna Wintour "Old, Mean Prune"

When the E! News asked Wendy Williams about whether she has been wary of specific celebrities coming to a party and take a swing at her? She replied saying that she never worries about who might say something about her, but there are many celebs who are nervous about her arriving at parties. According to Wendy, Vogue editor Anna Wintour once turned her back against her, while her assistant told her that Anna doesn't want to talk to her. Wendy stated that this might be because she talks about her bangs, but she also mentioned that she loves her hairstyle, but maybe she doesn't get it. Wendy then called her "Old, Mean Prune" for snubbing her at a party. She said, "Give us a break, Anna Wintour, behind your glasses. You think you're so cool. You think you're so Hollywood. You know what she looks like? She looks like a shrivelled up old, mean prune. Who is probably not happy in her real life."

ALSO READ| Matthew Perry Flirted With Julia Roberts To Get Her On Sitcom 'FRIENDS', Say Co-creators

Wendy Williams' documentary

Wendy Williams: The Movie is all set to air on Lifetime TV on January 30 at 8 pm. It would be followed by a documentary special called What a Mess! at 10 pm on the same channel. Talk show host Wendy Williams has talked in elaborate depths about the highs and lows in her life. In the biopic and the documentary, the audience will get to know about Wendy's journey that starts from her days at the urban radio to landing her own talk show. Take a look at the trailer of Wendy Williams: The Movie. The lead roles are played by different actors portraying the role of important people in Wendy's life.

ALSO READ| Lavanya Tripathi Hits Gym After Long Time, Says 'will Not Tell You To Start Your Engine'

ALSO READ| App Store Feud: Apple Lambasts Tech Rivals, Facebook Prepares Antitrust Lawsuit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.