Wesley Snipes Debunks Rumours Of His Bad Behaviour On 'Blade 3' Sets

Wesley Snipes is known for playing Marvel Comics character Eric Brooks / Blade on the big screen. There were rumours that the actor behaved badly while filming Blade: Trinity in 2003. Now after a long time, Snipes debunked the claims and provided clarity on the matter.

Wesley Snipes denies bad behaviour rumours on Blade 3

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Wesley Snipes opened up about the rumours surrounding his ill-nature while shooting Blade Trinity. His co-star Patton Oswalt first made the revelations about Snipes being a difficult actor to work with. It was said that he strangled director David S. Goyer on the sets.

Now Wesley Snipes clarified and said that if he had tried to strangle David Goyer, people would probably not have been talking to me. The actor stated that a person of colour with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, he guarantees that.

Patton Oswalt's earlier claims also include that Wesley Snipes used to mostly stay isolated in his trailer during shooting and only communicated via Post-it notes. Now, Snipes snapped back at Oswalt questing his authority and asking why people believe the comedian’s stories. The actor said that this is a part of the challenges that they as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions.

Wesley Snipes added that the presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true. “Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the Black guy is always the problem,” he asked. The actor mentioned that all it takes is one person and he does not really know Patton Oswalt. Snipes asserted that he can barely remember him on the set, but it is fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people believe that Wesley Snipes has got a problem.

Long before Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) boomed around the globe, Blade was among the first Marvel superheroes grabbing headlines. Wesley Snipes played the character in Blade, Blade II and Blade: Trinity, which also featured Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel. The third film received mostly negative reviews but fared well at the box office. Now Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali will be portraying the Marvel comics character in the future.

